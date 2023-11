9️⃣0️⃣ \uD835\uDC16\uD835\uDC0E\uD835\uDC11\uD835\uDC0B\uD835\uDC03 \uD835\uDC02\uD835\uDC14\uD835\uDC0F \uD835\uDC16\uD835\uDC08\uD835\uDC0D\uD835\uDC12!



\uD83E\uDD47 Mikaela Shiffrin is \uD835\uDC2F\uD835\uDC22\uD835\uDC1C\uD835\uDC2D\uD835\uDC28\uD835\uDC2B\uD835\uDC22\uD835\uDC28\uD835\uDC2E\uD835\uDC2C in front of a home crowd in Killington! \uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDF8@MikaelaShiffrin | #fisalpine pic.twitter.com/DGW5lSz89t