Jaqueline did her best and made Ostapenko have to work to get the win today. Had a 4-2 lead in the 1st, before Ostapenko took the set. Then fought back from down 5-3 to 5 all before Ostapenko sealed the match. Jelena Ostapenko defeated Jaqueline Cristian 6-4, 7-5. pic.twitter.com/bnHPnJaTOL