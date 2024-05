This is the Gabi we have been waiting to see. Finally back from her injury, she is playing great and after a rain delay in her match today, she has fought her way into the SF at the 125 in Paris. Gabriela Ruse defeated Alize Cornet 6-1, 6-2.



Gabi will face Emma Navarro in the SF pic.twitter.com/9JFzrz3nwr