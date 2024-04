Double Duty? NO PROBLEM \uD83E\uDDB8@holgerrune2003 saves TWO MATCH POINTS before defeating Dimitrov in an EPIC 7-6(9) 3-6 7-6(2), his second match of the day and sets up a quarter-final clash against Sinner!



#RolexMonteCarloMasters pic.twitter.com/s2QsBeK3vD