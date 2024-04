Matteo Berrettini d. Baena 7-5 6-2 in Marrakech



It's been 665 days since we've seen Matteo lift a trophy.



Injuries have kept him from playing his best tennis these last couple of years.



The hammer is back. \uD83D\uDD28\uD83C\uDDEE\uD83C\uDDF9



✅1st title since June 2022

✅8th title

✅Back in top 100 pic.twitter.com/3kj7uOFSEv