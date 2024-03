Sori started the match very slow and Sloane took advantage bageling Sori in the 1st set. Sorana came back fighting in the 2nd. She had a chance to take the set up 5-4, but couldnt do it and Sloane sealed the win. Sloane Stephens defeated Sorana Cirstea 6-0, 7-5. pic.twitter.com/zMMJIxlvIU