You said: hey, how nice it would be to have this tournament more often. And we took that seriously \uD83D\uDE05



TRANSYLVANIA OPEN IS BACK IN 2024. IN FEBRUARY!

Mark the dates, because it’s almost here!#TO2024 \uD83E\uDDDB‍♂️\uD83C\uDFBE pic.twitter.com/Ank2doTfDJ