Svitolina d. Daria Kasatkina 6-2 6-2



Elina’s body is here, playing tennis



But her heart is in Ukraine



She’s playing to bring some sunlight into the lives of so many people who need it.



✅Won 15 of last 18 matches

✅5th top 20 win in 2 months



A Svitolina Summer.



\uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDE6\uD83D\uDC99\uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDE6 pic.twitter.com/NvhjTRZ1OV