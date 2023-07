BREAKING \uD83D\uDEA8



Mikael Ymer has been suspended for 18 months for violating anti-doping rules, 'despite never having used nor been accused of using banned substances', after in 2022 the ITF charged him for having 3 missed out of competition test attempts in a 12-month period.



