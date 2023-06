\uD835\uDE51\uD835\uDE5A\uD835\uDE63\uD835\uDE6A\uD835\uDE68 \uD835\uDE56\uD835\uDE58\uD835\uDE69\uD835\uDE5E\uD835\uDE64\uD835\uDE63 \uD835\uDE64\uD835\uDE63 \uD835\uDE69\uD835\uDE6A\uD835\uDE5A\uD835\uDE68\uD835\uDE59\uD835\uDE56\uD835\uDE6E! ⚡️



Venus Williams will play the first round of Libéma Open on tuesday and faces 17-year old Celine Naef.



Come check it out! Tickets still available via https://t.co/JtWe6TQZFu \uD83D\uDD17#LibemaOpen #LO2023 #Tennis #venuswilliams pic.twitter.com/lpoJXgNCUK