\uD83D\uDEA8 \uD835\uDC13\uD835\uDC07\uD835\uDC04 \uD835\uDC12\uD835\uDC07\uD835\uDC0E\uD835\uDC02\uD835\uDC0A \uD835\uDC0E\uD835\uDC05 \uD835\uDC13\uD835\uDC07\uD835\uDC04 \uD835\uDC12\uD835\uDC04\uD835\uDC00\uD835\uDC12\uD835\uDC0E\uD835\uDC0D!! \uD83D\uDEA8



Qualifier and World No. 135 \uD83C\uDDED\uD83C\uDDFA Fabian Marozsan upsets Alcaraz for the biggest win of his career!!@InteBNLdItalia | #IBI23 pic.twitter.com/Hq8rzSrfdX