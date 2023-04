BAGEL ALERT! \uD83E\uDD6F\uD83D\uDEA8



Liudmila Samsonova delivers a 6-2 6-0 win over Jelena Ostapenko and moves to R4 in Madrid!



For the first time after four clay-court tournaments (since Stuttgart 2022) Samsonova wins two consecutive matches. pic.twitter.com/d4FHG6aZt5