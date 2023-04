Tennis is a funny old sport... \uD83E\uDEE0



\uD83C\uDFBE @JLPegula leads Begu 7-5, 4-0

\uD83C\uDFBE Loses the next 10 games

\uD83C\uDFBE Wins the next 6 games to advance 7-5, 4-6, 6-4!



The top seed sets up a #CharlestonOpen quarterfinal against Badosa! pic.twitter.com/us5n6931SC