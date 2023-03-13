TENIS Luni, 13 Martie 2023, 09:32

Red. Sport • HotNews.ro

0

La Dolby Theatre din Los Angeles a avut loc duminică ediția cu numărul 95 a Premiilor Oscar, iar la petrecerea de după decernarea statuetelor au participat mai multe vedete din afara lumii cinematografiei.

Maria Sharapova Foto: Evan Agostini / AP / Profimedia

Printre starurile fotografiate la petrecere s-a numărat și Maria Sharapova, fostă lideră a ierarhiei WTA. Rusoaica s-a retras din sportul de performanță de trei ani, iar între timp a devenit și mamă (are un băiețel de opt luni).

Sursa foto:

Evan Agostini / AP / Profimedia

Michael TRAN / AFP / Profimedia

Anthony Harvey / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Matt Baron/BEI / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Cine este Maria Sharapova

​În vârstă de 35 de ani, Maria Sharapova s-a născut la Nyagan, Rusia, iar domiciliul îl are de ani buni în Bradenton, Florida, SUA.

A câștigat de-a lungul carierei 5 titluri de Grand Slam (Australian Open 2008, Roland Garros 2012, 2014), Wimbledon (2004) și US Open (2006). Doar din tenis, aceasta a adunat $38.777.962.

Ultima parte a carierei a fost una departe de strălucirea cu care ne obișnuise Masha.

Pe 7 martie 2016, la Los Angeles, Maria Sharapova a anunțat că a fost depistată pozitiv cu meldonium, substanță care devenise interzisă de la 1 ianuarie același an.

După ispășirea suspendării, Sharapova nu a mai revenit niciodată la forma de odinioară, ea zbătându-se în anonimat din punct de vedere al rezultatelor sportive. În cele din urmă, a decis să se retragă din tenis.

Rusoaica are peste 4.5 milioane de urmăritori pe Instagram, iar în vara anului trecut a născut un băiețel pe nume Theodore.

Lista completă a nominalizaţilor şi câştigătorilor la Oscar 2023:

Cel mai bun film: "All Quiet on the Western Front", "Avatar: The Way of Water", "The Banshees of Inisherin", "Elvis", "Everything Everywhere All at Once" - câştigător, "The Fabelmans", "Tar", “Top Gun: Maverick” , "Triangle of Sadness", "Woman Talking"

Cel mai bun regizor: Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) - câştigători, Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”), Todd Field (“Tár”), Ruben Östlund (“Triangle of Sadness”)

Cea mai bună actriţă: Cate Blanchett (“Tár”), Ana de Armas (“Blonde”), Andrea Riseborough (“To Leslie”), Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”), Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) - câştigător

Cel mai bun actor: Austin Butler (“Elvis”), Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”) - câştigător, Paul Mescal (“Aftersun”), Bill Nighy (“Living”)

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar: Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever", Hong Chau, "The Whale", Kerry Condon, "The Banshees of Inisherin", Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" - câştigător, Stephanie Hsu, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar: Brendan Gleeson, "The Banshees of Inisherin", Brian Tyree Henry, "Causeway", Judd Hirsch, "The Fabelmans", Barry Keoghan, "The Banshees of Inisherin", Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" - câştigător

Cel mai bun scenariu original: “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures), “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24) - câştigător, “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures), “Tár” (Focus Features), “Triangle of Sadness” (Neon) “An Irish Goodbye” (Floodlight Pictures)

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat: “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix), “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix), “Living” (Sony Pictures Classics), “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures), “Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) Sarah Polley - câştigător

Cel mai bun lungmetraj internaţional: "Argentina, 1985" (Argentina), "Close" (Belgia), "All Quiet on the Western Front" (Germania) -câştigător, "The Quiet Girl" (Irlanda), "EO" (Polonia)

Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animaţie: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix) - câştigător, “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” (A24), “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (DreamWorks Animation), “The Sea Beast” (Netflix), “Turning Red” (Pixar)

Cel mai bun lungmetraj documentar: “All That Breathes” (HBO Documentary Films), “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” (Neon), “Fire of Love” (National Geographic Documentary Films/Neon), “A House Made of Splinters”, “Navalny” (CNN/Warner Bros.) - câştigător

Cea mai bună imagine: "All Quiet on the Western Front" James Fried - câştigător, "Bardo", "Elvis", "Empire of Light", "Tár"

Cel mai bun montaj: “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures), “Elvis” (Warner Bros.), “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24) - câştigător, “Tár”, “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount)

Cel mai bun sunet: "All Quiet on the Western Front", "Avatar: The Way of Water", "The Batman", "Elvis", "Top Gun: Maverick" - câştigător

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale: "All Quiet on the Western Front", "Avatar: The Way of Water" - câştigător, "The Batman", "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever", "Top Gun: Maverick"

Machiaj şi coafură: "All Quiet on the Western Front", "The Batman", "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever", "Elvis", "The Whale" - Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley - câştigător

Cele mai bune costume: "Babylon", "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Ruth E. Carter - câştigător, "Elvis", "Everything Everywhere All at Once", "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris"

Coloană sonoră: "All Quiet on the Western Front" Volker Bertelmann - câştigător, "Babylon", "The Banshees of Inisherin", "Everything Everywhere All at Once", "The Fabelmans"

Cântec original: “Applause” din “Tell It Like a Woman”, “Hold My Hand” din “Top Gun: Maverick”, “Lift Me Up” din “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, “Naatu Naatu” din “RRR” - câştigător, “This Is a Life” din “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Design de producţie: "All Quiet on the Western Front" - câştigător, "Avatar: The Way of Water", "Babylon", "Elvis", "The Fabelmans"

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj live-action: "An Irish Goodbye" - câştigător, "Ivalu", "Le Pupille", "Night Ride", "The Red Suitcase"

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de animaţie: "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" (Charlie Mackesy şi Matthew Freud) - câştigător, "The Flying Sailor", "Ice Merchants", "My Year of Dicks", "An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It"

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar: "The Elephant Whisperers" - câştigător, "Haulout", "How Do You Measure a Year?", "The Martha Mitchell Effect", "Stranger at the Gate"