Lehecka with the biggest win of his career by ranking… \uD83D\uDE4C



He takes down top seed Rublev in Doha, soaring into the semi-finals with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 result \uD83D\uDCAA@qatartennis | #Qemo2023 pic.twitter.com/Us2c5598wo