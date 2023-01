\uD83C\uDDE6\uD83C\uDDFA @kimbirrell98 triumphs!



And look what it means to everyone on Kia Arena \uD83D\uDE0D



She's beaten 31st seed, Kanepi \uD83C\uDDEA\uD83C\uDDEA, 3-6 7-6 (4) 6-1#AusOpen • #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/ajRlgLptvH