We are excited to announce the launch of #UnitedCup, our new international team event in collaboration with @WTA and presented by @TennisAustralia!



\uD83C\uDF0FTop 18 countries competing

\uD83D\uDCCC Sydney, Brisbane and Perth

\uD83D\uDCC6 29 DEC 2022 – 8 JAN 2023