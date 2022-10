\uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDF8 \uD835\uDDD6\uD835\uDDFC\uD835\uDDF0\uD835\uDDFC \uD835\uDDF6\uD835\uDE00 \uD835\uDDF6\uD835\uDDFB! \uD83C\uDFC1



✅ Singles

✅ Doubles with @JLPegula

✅ The youngest player to compete at the #WTAFinals since 2005



What a season, @CocoGauff \uD83E\uDD20 pic.twitter.com/AxTm4bHBgx