MARINO. MOVING. ON.



\uD83C\uDDE8\uD83C\uDDE6Rebecca Marino defeats Daria Snigur in straight sets 6-3, 7-6 (5) to advance to the third round of the #USOpen.



It is Marino's first third-round appearance at a Slam since 2011.



What a story. pic.twitter.com/2MkGNexuwJ