. @carlosalcaraz has his \uD83D\uDC40 on the prize \uD83C\uDFC6 @CroatiaOpenUmag | #CroatiaOpenUmag pic.twitter.com/ubyDnSD1vU

Through to his first final this season! \uD83D\uDCAA@janniksin takes out Agamenone 6-1, 6-3 to set up a matchup against Alcaraz.@CroatiaOpenUmag | #CroatiaOpenUmag pic.twitter.com/gffowqmL2i