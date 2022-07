WTA Draw for DC's @CitiOpen has been released



\uD83C\uDFBE#1 seed and #1 \uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDF8 Jessica Pegula vs DC's Hailey Baptise in RD1



\uD83C\uDFBE7x Grand Slam champ Venus Williams will face qualifier in RD1. Could face Pegula in Quarterfinals



\uD83C\uDFBEGrand Slam champs Emma Raducanu & Sofia Kenin could meet in RD2 pic.twitter.com/edwvotiKYD