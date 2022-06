As u all know, I was super excited to play at @QueensTennis but a slight elbow issue means I can't! \uD83D\uDE1E

I hope to be there in 2023... see u all in the UK \uD83C\uDDEC\uD83C\uDDE7 in a few days! \uD83C\uDFBE\uD83C\uDF31