Back-to-back Iga! \uD83D\uDC4F\uD83D\uDE80



2️⃣7️⃣ wins in a row and second final in Rome in two years. Can ANYBODY stop @iga_swiatek?



Swiatek-Sabalenka 6-2 6-1#IBI22 | #tennis pic.twitter.com/VO2t4GubpX