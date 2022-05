No.23 Daria Kasatkina earns her 2nd Top 5 win of the season, coming back to defeat Maria Sakkari 36 63 61. Defeated No.3 Muguruza earlier in the season in Sydney.



This is her 1st Top 10 win on clay since 2018 Roland Garros (d. Wozniacki). #MMOPEN pic.twitter.com/cfeixs7Wyy