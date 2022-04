A third WTA 1000 title in a row \uD83C\uDFC6\uD83C\uDFC6\uD83C\uDFC6



\uD83C\uDDF5\uD83C\uDDF1 @iga_swiatek becomes the youngest player EVER to win the #MiamiOpen and Indian Wells in the same year! pic.twitter.com/B3PJOtsWfx