ᴅᴇᴛᴇʀᴍɪɴᴀᴛɪᴏɴ \uD83D\uDCAA



\uD83C\uDDE8\uD83C\uDDF3 @zhangshuai121 survives in three-sets and takes home her third career title! \uD83C\uDFC6#O6SML22 pic.twitter.com/vORCDG6s2H