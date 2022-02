Tired, but my sister and I are safe! Thank you France❤️\uD83E\uDD7A Ukraine stay strong\uD83D\uDC99\uD83D\uDC9B\uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDE6\uD83D\uDE4F\uD83C\uDFFC\uD83D\uDE13 We miss you home, mother and dad \uD83E\uDD7A\uD83E\uDD7A\uD83E\uDD7A❤️ pic.twitter.com/S9EpopqPge