VIDEO Australian Open: Favorit important, eliminat în optimi - Rezultatele zilei la masculin

de A.I.     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 23 ianuarie 2022, 14:22 Sport | Tenis


Matteo Berrettini
Matteo Berrettini
Foto: William WEST / AFP / Profimedia
Matteo Berrettini (al șaptelea favorit) s-a calificat duminică în sferturile de la Australian Open, italianul trecând de Pablo Carreno Busta (favorit 19) în ultimul meci al zilei de la Melbourne.

Italianul a avut câștig de cauză în trei seturi, scor 7-5, 7-6(4), 6-4, după un meci de două ore și 22 de minute.

Aici poți vedea un rezumat al partidei dintre Berrettini și Carreno Busta.

Surpriza zilei a fost furnizată de Denis Shapovalov: canadianul l-a eliminat pe Alexander Zverev (cap de serie trei și unul dintre favoriții la câștigarea trofeului).

Turul 4, masculin, rezultate consemnate duminică:

Matteo Berrettini (7) - Pablo Carreno Busta (19) 7-5, 7-6(4), 6-4

Gael Monfils (17) - Miomir Kecmanovic 7-5, 7-6(4), 6-3

Denis Shapovalov (14) - Alexander Zverev (3) 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3

Rafael Nadal (6) - Adrian Mannarino 7-6(14), 6-2, 6-2

Program sferturi:
  • Gael Monfils (17) - Matteo Berrettini (7)
  • Denis Shapovalov (14) - Rafael Nadal (6)
  • De Minaur (32) / Sinner (11) - Fritz (20) / Tsitsipas (4)
  • Cilic (27)/ Auger-Aliassime (9) - Cressy / Medvedev (2).






