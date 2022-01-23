VIDEO Australian Open: Favorit important, eliminat în optimi - Rezultatele zilei la masculin

Matteo Berrettini (al șaptelea favorit) s-a calificat duminică în sferturile de la Australian Open, italianul trecând de Pablo Carreno Busta (favorit 19) în ultimul meci al zilei de la Melbourne.



Italianul a avut câștig de cauză în trei seturi, scor 7-5, 7-6(4), 6-4, după un meci de două ore și 22 de minute.



Turul 4, masculin, rezultate consemnate duminică:





Matteo Berrettini (7) - Pablo Carreno Busta (19) 7-5, 7-6(4), 6-4



Gael Monfils (17) - Miomir Kecmanovic 7-5, 7-6(4), 6-3



Denis Shapovalov (14) - Alexander Zverev (3) 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3



Rafael Nadal (6) - Adrian Mannarino 7-6(14), 6-2, 6-2

Program sferturi:

