ATP: Gael Monfils a cucerit trofeul Adelaide International 1

\uD83C\uDFC6 CHAMPION \uD83C\uDFC6



Kachanov fought hard but Monfils held on with a 6-4 6-4 win taking the 2022 Adelaide International Men’s Singles Champion title \uD83D\uDE4C\uD83D\uDD25#AdelaideTennis pic.twitter.com/uWHmiQxij9