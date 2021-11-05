Hubert Hurkacz s-a calificat la Turneul Campionilor - Polonezul, duel cu Novak Djokovic în semifinalele Mastersului de la Paris

Hubert Hurkacz (10 ATP, 24 de ani) se va duela pentru un loc în finală cu sârbul Novak Djokovic, după ce liderul mondial a trecut de americanul Taylor Fritz (26 ATP), scor 6-4, 6-3.

Hurkacz este al optulea şi ultimul calificat la prestigiosul turneu ce-i reuneşte pe cei mai buni opt jucători ai sezonului, după Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Andrei Rublev, Matteo Berrettini şi Casper Ruud.

După unsprezece ediţii la Londra, Turneul Campionilor este organizat în premieră la Torino, între 14 şi 21 noiembrie.

