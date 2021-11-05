Español
Hubert Hurkacz s-a calificat la Turneul Campionilor - Polonezul, duel cu Novak Djokovic în semifinalele Mastersului de la Paris

de Silviu Dumitru     HotNews.ro
Vineri, 5 noiembrie 2021, 18:57 Sport | Tenis


Hubert Hurkacz s-a calificat la Turneul Campionilor
Hubert Hurkacz s-a calificat la Turneul Campionilor
Foto: atp/ twitter
Hubert Hurkacz s-a calificat în premieră la Turneul Campionilor, după ce a ajuns în semifinalele Mastersului de la Paris. Polonezul l-a învins, vineri, pe australianul James Duckworth.

Hurkacz s-a impus în fața lui Duckworth (55 ATP) după aproape două ore şi 13 minute de joc, scor 6-2, (4)6-7, 7-5.

Hubert Hurkacz (10 ATP, 24 de ani) se va duela pentru un loc în finală cu sârbul Novak Djokovic, după ce liderul mondial a trecut de americanul Taylor Fritz (26 ATP), scor 6-4, 6-3.

Hurkacz este al optulea şi ultimul calificat la prestigiosul turneu ce-i reuneşte pe cei mai buni opt jucători ai sezonului, după Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Andrei Rublev, Matteo Berrettini şi Casper Ruud.

Polonezul a reuşit în acest an prima sa semifinală de Grand Slam, la Wimbledon, şi prima victorie într-un turneu Masters 1.000, la Miami, informează Agerpres.

După unsprezece ediţii la Londra, Turneul Campionilor este organizat în premieră la Torino, între 14 şi 21 noiembrie.






