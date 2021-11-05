Hubert Hurkacz s-a calificat la Turneul Campionilor - Polonezul, duel cu Novak Djokovic în semifinalele Mastersului de la Paris

Hurkacz s-a impus în fața lui Duckworth (55 ATP) după aproape două ore şi 13 minute de joc, scor 6-2, (4)6-7, 7-5.
The moment @HubertHurkacz joined Djokovic, Tsitsipas, Medvedev, Zverev, Rublev, Berrettini & Ruud at the #NittoATPFinals \uD83D\uDE4C— ATP Tour (@atptour) November 5, 2021
He's also the first man into the #RolexParisMasters semi-finals in 2021! pic.twitter.com/7YkZ0Gxzqg
"It feels incredible... going to Turin is a dream. Growing up as a kid, seeing all those top guys playing in the Finals, it’s inspiring. Now being among them, it’s very special." ❤— ATP Tour (@atptour) November 5, 2021
Hubi, you star. #NittoATPFinals pic.twitter.com/TM9lMsbMNl