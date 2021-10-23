Español
ATP: Aslan Karatsev și Marin Cilic, în finală la Moscova / Jannik Sinner și Diego Schwartzman, duel pentru titlul de la Anvers

de Silviu Dumitru     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 23 octombrie 2021, 21:11 Sport | Tenis


Aslan Karatsev
Aslan Karatsev
Foto: atp/ twitter
Aslan Karatsev (21 ATP) și Marin Cilic (41 ATP) s-au calificat în finala turneului de la Moscova. Tot sâmbătă, Jannik Sinner (16 ATP) și Diego Schwartzman (13 ATP) au obținut biletele pentru ultimul act al competiției de la Anvers.

În prima semifinală a competiției din Rusia, croatul Marin Cilic (favorit 6) l-a învins în două seturi pe lituanianul Ricardas Berankis (107 ATP), scor 6-3, 6-4, după o oră și 30 de minute.

De partea cealaltă, Aslan Karatsev (2) a trecut de compatriotul său Karen Khachanov (3), scor 7-6(6), 6-1, după o oră și 41 de minute de joc.

Jannik Sinner, principalul favorit al turneului de la Anvers, a avut nevoie de o oră și 26 de minute pentru a trece de Lloyd Harris (7), scor 6-2, 6-2.

A doua semifinală din Belgia a fost câștigată de Diego Schwartzman (2) după o oră și 25 de minute de joc, scor 6-4, 6-0 vs Jenson Brooksby (70 ATP).








