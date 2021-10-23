ATP: Aslan Karatsev și Marin Cilic, în finală la Moscova / Jannik Sinner și Diego Schwartzman, duel pentru titlul de la Anvers

A maiden final on home soil for @AsKaratsev \uD83D\uDC4F— ATP Tour (@atptour) October 23, 2021
He prevails 7-6(7), 6-1 in an all-\uD83C\uDDF7\uD83C\uDDFA battle with Khachanov & awaits Cilic in Sunday's championship match. #KremlinCup pic.twitter.com/BpNIsC5Jpu
Jannik Sinner, principalul favorit al turneului de la Anvers, a avut nevoie de o oră și 26 de minute pentru a trece de Lloyd Harris (7), scor 6-2, 6-2.
A doua semifinală din Belgia a fost câștigată de Diego Schwartzman (2) după o oră și 25 de minute de joc, scor 6-4, 6-0 vs Jenson Brooksby (70 ATP).
Flawless \uD83D\uDC4C@dieschwartzman runs away with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Brooksby & will face Sinner for the title in Antwerp.— ATP Tour (@atptour) October 23, 2021
\uD83C\uDFA5: @TennisTV | #EuropeanOpenpic.twitter.com/gV4EImWaCW