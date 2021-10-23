ATP: Aslan Karatsev și Marin Cilic, în finală la Moscova / Jannik Sinner și Diego Schwartzman, duel pentru titlul de la Anvers

În prima semifinală a competiției din Rusia, croatul Marin Cilic (favorit 6) l-a învins în două seturi pe lituanianul Ricardas Berankis (107 ATP), scor 6-3, 6-4, după o oră și 30 de minute.

De partea cealaltă, Aslan Karatsev (2) a trecut de compatriotul său Karen Khachanov (3), scor 7-6(6), 6-1, după o oră și 41 de minute de joc.

A maiden final on home soil for @AsKaratsev \uD83D\uDC4F



He prevails 7-6(7), 6-1 in an all-\uD83C\uDDF7\uD83C\uDDFA battle with Khachanov & awaits Cilic in Sunday's championship match. #KremlinCup pic.twitter.com/BpNIsC5Jpu