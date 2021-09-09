US Open: Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury - Jamie Murray/Bruno Soares, finala probei de dublu

Next up: the men''s doubles final!— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2021
\uD83C\uDDEC\uD83C\uDDE7 Joe Salisbury & \uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDF8 Rajeev Ram defeat Johnson & Querrey 7-6(5), 6-4 to book their spot in the championship match! pic.twitter.com/7pwLAJX9oS
Playing for a #USOpen title— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2021
\uD83C\uDDEC\uD83C\uDDE7 Jamie Murray & \uD83C\uDDE7\uD83C\uDDF7 Bruno Soares are through to the men's doubles final after a three-set win over Polasek & Peers! pic.twitter.com/7c6GH7MGqY