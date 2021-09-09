Español
US Open: Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury - Jamie Murray/Bruno Soares, finala probei de dublu

de Silviu Dumitru     HotNews.ro
Joi, 9 septembrie 2021, 22:37 Sport | Tenis


Joe Salisbury si Rajeev Ram
Joe Salisbury si Rajeev Ram
Foto: Twitter - USTA
Echipele Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury și Jamie Murray/Bruno Soares s-au calificat, joi, în finala probei de dublu din cadrul US Open, ultimul Grand Slam al anului.

În semifinale, Ram şi Salisbury (SUA/Marea Britanie, favoriți 4) au învins perechea americană Steve Johnson/Sam Querrey, scor 7-6(5), 6-4, într-o oră şi 18 minute.

În celălalt meci disputat joi, Murray și Soares (Marea Britanie/Brazilia, favoriți 7) au trecut de cuplul John Peers/Filip Polasek (Australia/Slovacia, cap de serie 8), scor 6-3, 3-6, 6-4. Meciul a durat o oră și 44 de minute.






