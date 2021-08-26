Sofia Kenin, out de la US Open: "Din fericire, simptomele sunt ușoare"

Kenin spune că va reveni pe terenurile de tenis atunci când va fi testată negativ la coronavirus și că le urează succes tuturor participanților de la US Open.



Pe lista marilor absențe de la US Open 2021 se află Serena Williams, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal și Dominic Thiem (campionul en-titre de la Flushing Meadows). Toți au probleme de sănătate.



Hi guys.. I am writing with disappointing news. Recently, I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately I am vaccinated and thus my symptoms have been fairly mild. However I have continued to test positive and thus will not be able to compete at the US Open next week. 1/2