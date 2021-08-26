Sofia Kenin, out de la US Open: "Din fericire, simptomele sunt ușoare"

Pe lista marilor absențe de la US Open 2021 se află Serena Williams, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal și Dominic Thiem (campionul en-titre de la Flushing Meadows). Toți au probleme de sănătate.
Serena Williams nu va participa la US Open
Hi guys.. I am writing with disappointing news. Recently, I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately I am vaccinated and thus my symptoms have been fairly mild. However I have continued to test positive and thus will not be able to compete at the US Open next week. 1/2— Sofia Kenin (@SofiaKenin) August 26, 2021