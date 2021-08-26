Español
Sofia Kenin, out de la US Open: "Din fericire, simptomele sunt ușoare"

de A.I.     HotNews.ro
Joi, 26 august 2021, 8:50 Sport | Tenis


Sofia Kenin
Sofia Kenin
Foto: Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP / Profimedia
Pe lista marilor absențe de la US Open 2021 a mai apărut un nume important, Sofia Kenin (campioana de la Australian Open de anul trecut) precizând că nu va lua startul la ultimul Grand Slam al sezonului.

Jucătoarea care reprezintă SUA a anunțat într-o postare pe Twitter că a fost testată pozitiv la Covid-19 și că simptomele sunt unele ușoare pentru că este vaccinată.

Kenin spune că va reveni pe terenurile de tenis atunci când va fi testată negativ la coronavirus și că le urează succes tuturor participanților de la US Open.

Pe lista marilor absențe de la US Open 2021 se află Serena Williams, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal și Dominic Thiem (campionul en-titre de la Flushing Meadows). Toți au probleme de sănătate.
Serena Williams nu va participa la US Open






