Simona Halep s-a retras înaintea meciului cu Jessica Pegula de la WTA Cincinnati - Motivul invocat de sportiva noastră

Unfortunately, a scan this morning showed that I have a small tear in my right adductor and therefore it would be too risky for me to play tonight. I will rest up and do everything I can to be ready for the @usopen \uD83D\uDE4F\uD83C\uDFFB



To the fans in Cincy, it was beautiful to see you again ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MaLAl4PQPe