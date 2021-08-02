Simona Halep va părăsi TOP 10 WTA - Pe ce loc se va afla de săptămâna viitoare

- Simona va pune astfel capăt unei serii de 373 de săptămâni consecutive în TOP 10 (Halep se află pe locul 8 în ierarhia all-time).
- Halep a anunțat că va lua parte la Openul Canadei (9-15 august, National Bank Open, Montreal, categorie WTA 1000, se dispută pe hard), iar în cazul unui rezultat bun ar putea să-și recapete prezența printre cele mai bune 10 sportive ale lumii.
Today marks Simona Halep 373rd and last week in a row in top-10— Diego Barbiani (@Diego_Barbiani) August 2, 2021
Started on 27th January 2014, the 8th longest streak of consecutive weeks in top-10 since the WTA ranking exists (November 1975) is going to an end as she's now losing 190pts from Toronto 2019 and will drop at n.13