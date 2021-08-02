Simona Halep va părăsi TOP 10 WTA - Pe ce loc se va afla de săptămâna viitoare

Nu a mai jucat un turneu oficial de la Roma (mai precis de pe 10 mai), iar căderea din clasamentul WTA era doar o chestiune de timp. Simona Halep va părăsi TOP 10 pentru prima oară începând din ianuarie 2014.

Simona Halep va pierde cele 190 de puncte primite la turneul de la Toronto din 2019, iar acest lucru o va face să cedeze trei poziții în clasamentul mondial.



Astfel, Halep se va afla pe 13 începând de săptămâna viitoare, conform clasamentului live.



De știut:

Today marks Simona Halep 373rd and last week in a row in top-10



Started on 27th January 2014, the 8th longest streak of consecutive weeks in top-10 since the WTA ranking exists (November 1975) is going to an end as she's now losing 190pts from Toronto 2019 and will drop at n.13