Simona Halep va părăsi TOP 10 WTA - Pe ce loc se va afla de săptămâna viitoare

de A.I.     HotNews.ro
Luni, 2 august 2021, 10:50 Sport | Tenis


Simona Halep
Simona Halep
Foto: Instagram - Simona Halep
Nu a mai jucat un turneu oficial de la Roma (mai precis de pe 10 mai), iar căderea din clasamentul WTA era doar o chestiune de timp. Simona Halep va părăsi TOP 10 pentru prima oară începând din ianuarie 2014.

În prezent se află pe locul 10, dar începând de săptămâna viitoare va înregistra o nouă coborâre în ierarhia mondială.

Simona Halep va pierde cele 190 de puncte primite la turneul de la Toronto din 2019, iar acest lucru o va face să cedeze trei poziții în clasamentul mondial.

Astfel, Halep se va afla pe 13 începând de săptămâna viitoare, conform clasamentului live.

De știut:
  • Simona va pune astfel capăt unei serii de 373 de săptămâni consecutive în TOP 10 (Halep se află pe locul 8 în ierarhia all-time).
  • Halep a anunțat că va lua parte la Openul Canadei (9-15 august, National Bank Open, Montreal, categorie WTA 1000, se dispută pe hard), iar în cazul unui rezultat bun ar putea să-și recapete prezența printre cele mai bune 10 sportive ale lumii.
Simona Halep și noul loc din clasamentul WTA






    Asa, si? (Luni, 2 august 2021, 11:01)

    Taras_Bulba [utilizator]

    Schumacher a patit-o mai rau. De Maradona nici nu mai vorbim.
  • -3 (3 voturi)    
    cadere previzibila (Luni, 2 august 2021, 11:04)

    ivana.tiberiu1375394274205 [utilizator]

    Deja a inceput sa se adevereasca ceea ce am scris cu 2 ore in urma, cand HotNews prezenta stirea ca Simona Halep nu va parasi Top10 WTA. Nu va parasi Top10 o saptamana, dar caderea pe tobogan pe care am anticipat-o si o prezint de vreo 3 luni se va produce. Si va fi si mai rau. Caderea era previzibila fiind o jucatoare terminata la sfarsit de cariera, jucatoare tinere puternice, talentate venind din urma, asa ca nu asistam decat la un proces de a se face dreptate
  • -1 (3 voturi)    
    Nu e gandul la tenis (Luni, 2 august 2021, 11:05)

    vodatepes [utilizator]

    Nu e gandul la tenis . Poate vb de maritis nu de tenis. E la capat de linie. Are dreptul si ea la viata privata.


