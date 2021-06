VIDEO Șocul zilei la Wimbledon: Serena Williams s-a retras din turneu după doar câteva game-uri jucate

We're heartbroken for you, Serena. Our seven-time singles champion is forced to retire from The Championships 2021 through injury #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/vpcW1UN78s

Serena Williams receives a standing ovation from the crowd at #Wimbledon



Williams was forced to retire in the first round of after sustaining an apparent injury. pic.twitter.com/exFZxJJZGh