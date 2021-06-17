Español
Naomi Osaka nu va participa la Wimbledon - Anunțul făcut de echipa niponei

de Silviu Dumitru     HotNews.ro
Joi, 17 iunie 2021, 22:26 Sport | Tenis


Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka
Foto: Rob Prange / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
Naomi Osaka nu va participa la Wimbledon, a anunțat, joi, echipa niponei. Decizia vine la două săptămâni după ce a doua jucătoare a lumii s-a retras de la Roland Garros deoarece a fost amendată şi ameninţată cu excluderea pentru că a boicotat conferinţele de presă.

"Naomi nu va juca Wimbledon anul acesta. Ea îşi acordă timp cu prietenii şi familia. Va fi pregătită pentru Jocurile Olimpice şi este încântată să joace în faţa fanilor ei de acasă", se arată într-un comunicat el echipei ei.

Afectată de polemica iscată atunci când a decis să boicoteze presa, Naomi Osaka s-a retras de la turneul de la Roland Garros, înaintea meciului din turul al doilea, cu Ana Bogdan. Japoneza a spus că a trecut prin mai multe stadii de depresie după US Open 2018 şi că este o persoană introvertită, care cu greu îşi poate stăpâni anxietatea în public.

Ea s-a retras apoi şi de la turneul de la Berlin, programat în acestă săptămână, prima a sezonului pe iarbă, informează News.ro.






