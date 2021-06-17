Naomi Osaka nu va participa la Wimbledon - Anunțul făcut de echipa niponei

Afectată de polemica iscată atunci când a decis să boicoteze presa, Naomi Osaka s-a retras de la turneul de la Roland Garros, înaintea meciului din turul al doilea, cu Ana Bogdan. Japoneza a spus că a trecut prin mai multe stadii de depresie după US Open 2018 şi că este o persoană introvertită, care cu greu îşi poate stăpâni anxietatea în public.

Ea s-a retras apoi şi de la turneul de la Berlin, programat în acestă săptămână, prima a sezonului pe iarbă, informează News.ro.

BREAKING: Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from Wimbledon.



A statement from her team says: "Naomi won’t be playing Wimbledon this year. She is taking some personal time with friends and family. She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans."