Naomi Osaka nu va participa la Wimbledon - Anunțul făcut de echipa niponei

"Naomi nu va juca Wimbledon anul acesta. Ea îşi acordă timp cu prietenii şi familia. Va fi pregătită pentru Jocurile Olimpice şi este încântată să joace în faţa fanilor ei de acasă", se arată într-un comunicat el echipei ei.
BREAKING: Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from Wimbledon.— Stuart Fraser (@stu_fraser) June 17, 2021
A statement from her team says: "Naomi won’t be playing Wimbledon this year. She is taking some personal time with friends and family. She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans."