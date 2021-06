Roger Federer revine pe iarbă - Traseu virtual infernal la Halle pentru Mister Perfect

The draw really is stacked \uD83C\uDF7F



Not sure Medvedev even makes the QF’s, but FAA is into the Stuttgart final \uD83D\uDC40



But first things first, Federer needs to get to R2 & beyond, and playing a qualifier in your first match on a different surface is never a good thing... #NoventiOpen https://t.co/T4X5wmzfma