FOTO Barbora Krejcikova, într-o companie selectă unde se află și Virginia Ruzici - Este dublă campioană la Roland Garros

de A.I.     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 13 iunie 2021, 14:35 Sport | Tenis


Katerina Siniakova si Barbora Krejcikova
Katerina Siniakova si Barbora Krejcikova
Foto: Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP / Profimedia
După ce s-a impus la simplu, Barbora Krejcikova a triumfat și în proba de dublu de la Roland Garros, alături de Katerina Siniakova. Cele două au trecut în finală de perechea Bethanie Mattek-Sands/Iga Swiatek.

După o oră și 14 minute, Barbora și Katerina (favorite doi) au câștigat în două seturi, scor 6-4, 6-2.

Succesul de duminică o trimite pe Krejcikova în compania selectă a sportivelor care s-au impus și la simplu și la dublu la Paris la aceeași ediție: Billie Jean King (1972), Margaret Court (1964, 1965), Chris Evert (1974, 1975), Virginia Ruzici (1978), Martina Navratilova (1982, 1984) și Mary Pierce (2000).






    Iar Halep se uita de acasa la Tv... (Duminică, 13 iunie 2021, 15:00)

    GeorgeSb [utilizator]

    Atata spus ca e accidenta incat chiar s-a accidentat definitiv. Asa e cand esti VIP dar nu ai calitati. Bine spunea Nasty, nu are stofa de invingatoare.
      Sa spunem adevarul (Duminică, 13 iunie 2021, 15:34)

      ivana.tiberiu1375394274205 [utilizator] i-a raspuns lui GeorgeSb

      Asa este dragilor, dar fata s-a lovit si dupa aceea s-a si logodit. Mult mai important, nu se compara. Poate stam drepti si judecam tot drept care este valoarea adevarata a lui Halep. Cu stangul in dreptul si-a dat ea singura. Sau poate vom da noi pe la biserci si ne vom ruga pentru ca o noua tenismena in top 10 si castigatoare de RG si W sa nu mai astepte aproape 40 de ani. Apropo, ce zic guvernantii si forurile nationale indreptatite despre viitorul tenisului romanesc? Ce naiba, doar este democratie. Dar si in Cehia este si a venit odata cu a noastra!!!


ESRI

