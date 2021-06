Iga Swiatek continuă drumul spre apărarea trofeului / S-a calificat în optimi după o victorie în două seturi

De știut:

Weathered the storm ⛈☀️\uD83D\uDE01



Defending champ @iga_swiatek tallies her 20th straight set won at #RolandGarros en route to securing a 7-6(4), 6-0 win over No.30 seed Kontaveit. The 20-year-old faces Kostyuk in R4. pic.twitter.com/wmcstZFOcV