VIDEO Mihaela Buzărnescu, eliminată în turul doi / A câștigat un set cu Serena Williams

Turneul de la Roland Garros se dispută în perioada 30 mai - 13 iunie, are premii totale în valoare de €34.367.215, iar aceasta este ediția cu numărul 125. Campionii en-titre sunt Iga Swiatek și Rafael Nadal (de 13 ori câștigător la Paris).
That. Was. Fun \uD83E\uDD17@serenawilliams prevails over Buzarnescu 6-3, 5-7, 6-1 to set a third round date with compatriot Danielle Collins.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/5slDQlLH6C— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 2, 2021