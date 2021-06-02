VIDEO Mihaela Buzărnescu, eliminată în turul doi / A câștigat un set cu Serena Williams

Roland Garros

Serena a avut nevoie de două ore și cinci minute pentru a trece de româncă, scor 6-3, 5-7, 6-1.





În turul al treilea, Serena Williams o va întâlni pe compatrioata sa Danielle Collins (50 WTA), care a trecut de Anhelina Kalinina (139 WTA), scor 6-0, 6-2.

Pentru parcursul de la Paris, Mihaela va primi 84.000 de euro şi 70 de puncte WTA.

What a set point \uD83D\uDE31@MikiBuzarnescu takes the second against Serena 7-5 and forces a decider!#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/kMqTZ6DSDw — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 2, 2021

That. Was. Fun \uD83E\uDD17@serenawilliams prevails over Buzarnescu 6-3, 5-7, 6-1 to set a third round date with compatriot Danielle Collins.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/5slDQlLH6C — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 2, 2021

Turneul de la Roland Garros se dispută în perioada 30 mai - 13 iunie, are premii totale în valoare de €34.367.215, iar aceasta este ediția cu numărul 125. Campionii en-titre sunt Iga Swiatek și Rafael Nadal (de 13 ori câștigător la Paris).