Roland Garros

VIDEO Mihaela Buzărnescu, eliminată în turul doi / A câștigat un set cu Serena Williams

de Silviu Dumitru     HotNews.ro
Miercuri, 2 iunie 2021, 21:14 Sport | Tenis


Mihaela Buzarnescu
Mihaela Buzarnescu
Foto: Flaviu Buboi/NurPhoto / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
Aventura Mihaelei Buzărnescu la Roland Garros s-a oprit în turul al doilea. Românca i-a pus probleme Serenei Williams, a câștigat un set, dar nu a putut duce misiunea la capăt și americanca a obținut biletul pentru runda următoare.

Serena a avut nevoie de două ore și cinci minute pentru a trece de româncă, scor 6-3, 5-7, 6-1.

În turul al treilea, Serena Williams o va întâlni pe compatrioata sa Danielle Collins (50 WTA), care a trecut de Anhelina Kalinina (139 WTA), scor 6-0, 6-2.

Pentru parcursul de la Paris, Mihaela va primi 84.000 de euro şi 70 de puncte WTA.

Turneul de la Roland Garros se dispută în perioada 30 mai - 13 iunie, are premii totale în valoare de €34.367.215, iar aceasta este ediția cu numărul 125. Campionii en-titre sunt Iga Swiatek și Rafael Nadal (de 13 ori câștigător la Paris).






    Buzarnescu a jucat (Miercuri, 2 iunie 2021, 21:30)

    Kepler [utilizator]

    f bine, chiar la nivel spectacol, iar acel 0-3 la inceputul setului 3 a fost cam dubios in vreo doua puncte. Cu ceva mai putine greseli ar fi putut cistiga.
    Bravo Miki (Miercuri, 2 iunie 2021, 22:00)

    ..13 [utilizator]

    Un meci frumos!


ESRI

