Roland Garros

Iga Swiatek, calificare fără emoții în turul doi - Campioana de la Paris, victorie în ziua în care a împlinit 20 de ani

de A.I.     HotNews.ro
Luni, 31 mai 2021, 14:45 Sport | Tenis


Iga Swiatek
Iga Swiatek
Foto: Javier Garcia/BPI / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
Iga Swiatek și-a respectat statutul de mare favorită, campioana en-titre de la Roland Garros obținând calificarea în turul al doilea al Grand Slam-ului parizian. Poloneza și-a făcut un cadou frumos cu ocazia zilei de naștere: luni a împlinit 20 de ani.

Swiatek a avut un început fantastic de meci: nu a cedat vreun game în primul set (6-0), manșa încheindu-se după doar 25 de minute.

Cu toate că a condus la un moment dat cu 3-1, Iga nu a putut menține ritmul, iar Kaja a reușit să revină pe tabelă. Nu s-a ajuns însă în tiebreak, poloneza reușind break-ul la ultima strigare (7-5).

A fost o partidă care nu i-a pus probleme principalei favorite de la Roland Garros, ediția din 2021.

De știut:
  • În turul al doilea, Iga Swiatek va juca împotriva jucătoarei Rebecca Peterson (60 WTA)
Iga, sărbătorita zilei:








Iga Swiatek, calificare fără emoții în turul doi - Campioana de la Paris, victorie în ziua în care a împlinit 20 de ani
