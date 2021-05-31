Iga Swiatek, calificare fără emoții în turul doi - Campioana de la Paris, victorie în ziua în care a împlinit 20 de ani

Iga Swiatek și-a respectat statutul de mare favorită, campioana en-titre de la Roland Garros obținând calificarea în turul al doilea al Grand Slam-ului parizian. Poloneza și-a făcut un cadou frumos cu ocazia zilei de naștere: luni a împlinit 20 de ani.



Swiatek a avut un început fantastic de meci: nu a cedat vreun game în primul set (6-0), manșa încheindu-se după doar 25 de minute.

Cu toate că a condus la un moment dat cu 3-1, Iga nu a putut menține ritmul, iar Kaja a reușit să revină pe tabelă. Nu s-a ajuns însă în tiebreak, poloneza reușind break-ul la ultima strigare (7-5).

A fost o partidă care nu i-a pus probleme principalei favorite de la Roland Garros, ediția din 2021.



Sto lat, sto lat \uD83C\uDF82 \uD83E\uDD73 \uD83C\uDF89 The birthday girl @iga_swiatek moves on to the second round of #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/JthzLB75hJ

Ending the match how they started it \uD83E\uDD17



Birthday girl @iga_swiatek marches on in straight sets on Chatrier. #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/EtkkVvKOom