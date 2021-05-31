Iga Swiatek, calificare fără emoții în turul doi - Campioana de la Paris, victorie în ziua în care a împlinit 20 de ani

Swiatek a avut un început fantastic de meci: nu a cedat vreun game în primul set (6-0), manșa încheindu-se după doar 25 de minute.
De știut:
- În turul al doilea, Iga Swiatek va juca împotriva jucătoarei Rebecca Peterson (60 WTA)
Sto lat, sto lat \uD83C\uDF82 \uD83E\uDD73 \uD83C\uDF89— wta (@WTA) May 31, 2021
The birthday girl @iga_swiatek moves on to the second round of #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/JthzLB75hJ
Ending the match how they started it \uD83E\uDD17— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 31, 2021
Birthday girl @iga_swiatek marches on in straight sets on Chatrier. #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/EtkkVvKOom