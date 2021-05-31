LiveBLOG Ziua de tenis de la Roland Garros: Tot ce se întâmplă pe terenurile pariziene

487 days since his last Grand Slam match, Roger Federer returns to the majors today in Paris \uD83C\uDDEB\uD83C\uDDF7— ATP Tour (@atptour) May 31, 2021
\uD83D\uDCF8: @rogerfederer #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/KiyifHNAjv
Old favourites \uD83D\uDE0E— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 31, 2021
Ones to watch \uD83D\uDC40
...and a brand new night session \uD83D\uDD26#RolandGarros
Jour 2 \uD83D\uDC40— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 31, 2021
Après un lot de surprises hier lors de la première journée du grand tableau, voici les matchs à ne pas manquer aujourd'hui \uD83D\uDCDD\uD83D\uDC47
Programme complet : https://t.co/Yae3ypqtWB#RolandGarros
Grand Slam champs galore and a brand new night session \uD83D\uDD1C— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 31, 2021
Order of Play ⬇#RolandGarros