LiveBLOG Ziua de tenis de la Roland Garros: Tot ce se întâmplă pe terenurile pariziene





Ziua a doua de la Roland Garros (ediția din 2021) vine cu meciuri atractive, printre cei care vor păși pe zgura pariziană numărându-se Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Garbine Muguruza, Bianca Andreescu, Sorana Cîrstea, Irina Begu și Mihaela Buzărnescu. HotNews.ro te vă ține la curent cu tot ceea ce se petrece pe terenurile de la Porte d'Auteuil.







487 de zile de la ultimul meci jucat la un Grand Slam de marele Roger Federer



487 days since his last Grand Slam match, Roger Federer returns to the majors today in Paris \uD83C\uDDEB\uD83C\uDDF7



\uD83D\uDCF8: @rogerfederer #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/KiyifHNAjv — ATP Tour (@atptour) May 31, 2021

Au început primele meciuri ale zilei de luni, 31 mai, de la Roland Garros.