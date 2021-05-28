Español
ATP Belgrad: Novak Djokovic s-a calificat în finală / Liderul mondial a pierdut un set în fața locului 119 ATP

de Silviu Dumitru     HotNews.ro
Vineri, 28 mai 2021, 17:35 Sport | Tenis


Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic
Foto: atp/ twitter
Novak Djokovic a obținut calificarea în finala turneului "de casă" de la Belgrad, competiție pregătitoare pentru Roland Garros. Liderul mondial a pierdut un set în fața slovacului Andrej Martin (119 ATP).

Nole a avut nevoie de aproape două ore pentru a trece de jucătorul venit din calificări, scor 6-1, 4-6, 6-0.

Djokovic se va duela în finală cu învingătorul partidei dintre argentinianul Federico Delbonis (52 ATP) și slovacul Alex Molcan (255 ATP).

Ultimul punct al partidei dintre Djokovic și Martin:






