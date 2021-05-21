Denis Shapovalov și Casper Ruud se vor duela pentru titlul de la Geneva

Anul trecut, turneul nu s-a desfăşurat din cauza pandemiei de coronavirus.

"Gonet Geneva Open" se dispută pe zgură, în perioada 16-22 mai, face parte din categoria "250" și are premii totale în valoare de €481.270. Are loc la Parc des Eaux-Vives, cel mai vechi și mai mare centru de tenis din Elveția. Ultimul campion este Alexander Zverev (2019).

Pulling out ALL the stops \uD83D\uDE32



\uD83C\uDDE8\uD83C\uDDE6 @denis_shapo scores a hard-fought 6-4, 7-5 win against Cuevas and will face Ruud for the title in Geneva. \uD83C\uDFC6



\uD83C\uDFA5: @TennisTV | @genevaopen pic.twitter.com/UJvm7GGwNJ