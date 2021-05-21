Español
Denis Shapovalov și Casper Ruud se vor duela pentru titlul de la Geneva

de Silviu Dumitru     HotNews.ro
Vineri, 21 mai 2021, 19:58 Sport | Tenis


Denis Shapovalov
Denis Shapovalov
Foto: atp/ twitter
​Canadianul Denis Shapovalov şi norvegianul Casper Ruud s-au calificat, vineri, în finala turneului ATP de la Geneva (Elveţia).

Shapovalov (15 ATP, favorit numărul 2) a avut nevoie de o oră și 43 de minute pentru a trece de uruguayanul Pablo Cuevas (102 ATP), scor 6-4, 7-5.

Ruud (21 ATP, cap de serie nr. 3) l-a învins pe spaniolul Pablo Andujar (75 ATP, l-a eliminat pe Roger Federer în optimi), scor 6-3, 6-2, după o oră și 20 de minute de joc.

Anul trecut, turneul nu s-a desfăşurat din cauza pandemiei de coronavirus.

"Gonet Geneva Open" se dispută pe zgură, în perioada 16-22 mai, face parte din categoria "250" și are premii totale în valoare de €481.270. Are loc la Parc des Eaux-Vives, cel mai vechi și mai mare centru de tenis din Elveția. Ultimul campion este Alexander Zverev (2019).








