Denis Shapovalov și Casper Ruud se vor duela pentru titlul de la Geneva

Shapovalov (15 ATP, favorit numărul 2) a avut nevoie de o oră și 43 de minute pentru a trece de uruguayanul Pablo Cuevas (102 ATP), scor 6-4, 7-5.
Ruud (21 ATP, cap de serie nr. 3) l-a învins pe spaniolul Pablo Andujar (75 ATP, l-a eliminat pe Roger Federer în optimi), scor 6-3, 6-2, după o oră și 20 de minute de joc.
